A closer look at the COVID-19 Pandemic and babies -- does research show the vaccine is safe for moms and what can new moms do to protect their babies?

“Yes, I absolutely think it's a good idea for all postpartum women who did not get vaccinated while pregnant or before they were pregnant to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Melanie Stone, MD, IBCLC of UPMC. “You should be vaccinated to protect yourself, your community, and your baby. There's an added benefit for breastfeeding moms. When your body makes antibodies from being exposed to the Covid-19 vaccine, you can pass those antibodies to your baby.”