(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors John (Jack) Martino.

Martino served for four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. During his time, Martino served on the supply ship U.S. Regulus from the time it was commissioned.

He will be 90 on July 16.

We salute you and thank you for your service.