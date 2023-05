(WHTM) — On Monday, acb27 salutes John K. Martz.

Martz, of Wiconisco, served in the US Army from 1943 to 1947. Martz received a Purple Heart and the WWII Victory Medal.

He was also a life member of the Dauphin County Fireman’s Association.

We remember him, salute him, and thank him for his service.