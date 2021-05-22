We Salute You: John “Keith” Cameron

(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 honors Senior Master Sergeant John “Keith” Cameron.

Cameron graduated from William Penn High School in 1969 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1971.

During his military career, he received the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and was the Distinguished Graduate and recipient of the Commandant’s Award at Military Airlift Command Noncommissioned Officer’s Academy at McGuire’s Air Force Base. He retired after 26 years of service.

Cameron passed away in 2009.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.