by: James Wesser
Posted: Apr 14, 2023 / 07:06 AM EDT
Updated: Apr 14, 2023 / 07:06 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc7 salutes John M. Murphy.
Murphy, who was from Honey Grove served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He passed away in 2005.
We remember him, we salute you and we thank him for his service.
