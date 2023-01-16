ABC27
by: Avery Van Etten
Posted: Jan 16, 2023 / 10:00 AM EST
Updated: Jan 16, 2023 / 10:00 AM EST
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is John R. “Jack” Murray of New Cumberland. Murray served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 as a private first class in the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division.
