ABC27
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Mar 27, 2023 / 07:54 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 / 07:54 AM EDT
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is John T. Felty, Sr. of Susquehanna Township.
Felty, Sr. served as an aircraft repairman with the U.S. Army’s 10th Aviation Group from 1965 to 1967.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
