by: James Wesser
Posted: May 23, 2023 / 06:59 AM EDT
Updated: May 23, 2023 / 06:59 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 salutes John W. Mohler
Mohler served with the US Army from 1948 to 1942 and loaded and refueled ships. He passed away in March.
We remember him, salute him, and thank him for his service.
