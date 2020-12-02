We Salute You: Joseph Crim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Joseph Crim of York.
He was a Coast Guard Radarman Third Class from 1942 to 1945, serving in world war two.
He is a D-Day veteran who turned 97 on November 8, 2020.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
