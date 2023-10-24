ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Oct 24, 2023 / 07:14 AM EDT
Updated: Oct 24, 2023 / 07:15 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 salutes Joseph Diffenderfer.
Diffenderfer, of Carlisle, was a radar technician in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1974.
He retired in 1974 as a Tech Sergeant.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
