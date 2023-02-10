ABC27
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Feb 10, 2023 / 07:48 AM EST
Updated: Feb 10, 2023 / 07:48 AM EST
(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero is Joseph M. Giambrone.
Giambrone served with the U.S. Army from 1975 to 19-98.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
