(WHTM) — In this week's ICYMI, a York Walmart closes temporarily as a COVID-19 precaution, and Midstate school districts close as a precaution after threats of violence. Here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed.

The Walmart on Town Center Drive in York is closed from Dec. 16 to the morning of Dec. 18 for deep cleaning and sanitizing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a recent resurgence of coronavirus cases. The temporary closure will also give workers time to restock the shelves ahead of a weekend of holiday shopping, according to an email from Walmart Global Communications.