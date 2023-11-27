ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Nov 27, 2023 / 07:26 AM EST
Updated: Nov 27, 2023 / 07:26 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Colonel Joseph O. York.
York, of Boiling Springs, served two tours in Vietnam and and was an instructor at the Army War College in Carlisle before retiring in 1995.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
