Sergeant Major Julio Diodonet-Rivera of New Cumberland served in the U. S. Army from 1951 to 1981 in both Korea and Vietnam and was wounded during the Battle of Porkchop Hill.

He is a Purple Heart recipient and also received a Congressional Gold Medal for being a member of the All Puerto Rican Company under the 65th Infantry Regiment.

He celebrated his 90th birthday on May 30.

We salute you and thank you for your service