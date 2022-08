(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 honors Kenneth Edwards.

He served in the army in the 362nd aviation company in Vietnam from 1971 to 1972.

He lives in Roanoke, West Virginia. His daughter Ashlee wants to wish him a “Welcome home.”



We salute you and thank you for your service.