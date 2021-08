HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- In all of Pennsylvania, no county grew its population by a greater percentage from 2010 through 2020 than Cumberland -- the commonwealth's only county to grow by more than 10% -- according to newly-released U.S. Census data.

Overall, Pennsylvania's population grew by 2.4% during the decade, about a third of the national average. The state's growth was concentrated, though, in a minority of counties; two-thirds of counties actually lost population. But in the Midstate, the trend was reversed: Seven of 10 counties -- led by Cumberland, followed by Lebanon, Dauphin, Lancaster and York -- grew their populations from 2010 through 2020: