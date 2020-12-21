We Salute You: Kenneth Lemmon, David Lemmon and Duncan Strang

Today we honor Kenneth Lemmon, David Lemmon and Duncan Strang.

Kenneth Lemmon, the father of David C. Lemmon of Carlisle, and Duncan Strang, the father-in-law of David, each served during WWII.

David served in the US Navy from 1967 – 1972 as a Communication Tech Third Class.

