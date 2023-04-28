ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: Apr 28, 2023 / 07:05 AM EDT
Updated: Apr 28, 2023 / 07:05 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Kenneth Smith
Smith, of Dillsburg, served with the Army National Guard and the ROTC. He passed away in 2021.
We remember him, we salute him and we thank him for his service.
