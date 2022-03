(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Kenneth Taylor.

Taylor is from Spruce Hill and served in the U.S Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War and earned multiple medals.

He passed away in 2007.

We salute him, and we thank him for his service.