(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Kenneth W. Egan.

Egan, of Hershey, served in the US Navy from 1966 to 1970. He also served in the PA Army National Guard from 1973 to 2003 based in Fort Indiantown Gap.

Egan turned 75 on Thursday, June 15.

We salute you and thank you for your service.