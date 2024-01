(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 salutes Larry C. Jante Sr.

Jante served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1958 and from 1959 to 1961.

He served as Petty Officer 3rd Class on the Buckley Class Destroyer Escort USS J. Douglass Blackwood (DE – 219).

He died in 2002 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

We remember him, we salute him and we thank him for his service.