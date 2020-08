Today we honor Laverne “Ike” Brendle.

He served in World War Two from 1943 to 1945 aboard the USS Astoria CL-90. He was in a marine detachment unit and in the 7th division.

His pacific service included the liberation of the Philippines, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa operations.

Brendle passed away in 1955 at the age of 36.

We salute him and thank him for his service.