We Salute You: Lawrence Miller

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Lawrence Miller of Manheim who became a navigator in the U.S. Air Force serving time in Vietnam where he survived a plane crash in 1967.

In 1969, he joined the Pa. National Guard and was a navigator on the C130’s 193rd special operations until he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1991.

During his time with the 193rd, he was active in Panama during the U.S. invasion and was an active participant in Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

Larry also taught health and Phys Ed full-time at Line Mountain High School.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.