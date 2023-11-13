ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Nov 13, 2023 / 06:54 AM EST
Updated: Nov 13, 2023 / 06:54 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Lee O. Morris, Jr.
Morris, of West Fairview, served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1952. He passed away on April 8, 1994.
We remember him, we salute him, and we thank him for his service.
