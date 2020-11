On Friday, ABC27 continues its three-day salute to the Reddinger family.

Today we honor Lee Reddinger, Jr of Schaefferstowns, Pa.

He served in the U.S. Navy from July 1964 to Nov. 1967, and was a third-class petty officer aviation storekeeper in Iceland.

Reddinger received the National Defense Service medal, as well.

We salute him and thank him for your service.