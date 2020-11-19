We Salute You: Lee Reddinger

Today we begin a three-day salute to the Reddinger family.

First, we honor Lee Reddinger, Senior from Lebanon. He was a Staff Sergeant in the US Army from Feb. 1941 to May 1945, serving as a Barber in Company B, 103rd Medical Battalion in Normandy.

He received a Good Conduct medal, American Defense Service Medal and the European Eastern Service Medal with one Silver Star.

Reddinger also served in the US Navy for four years prior to to his service in the Army.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.