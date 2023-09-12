ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Sep 12, 2023 / 06:52 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 12, 2023 / 06:52 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 salutes Leslie Savino.
Savino served as B-17 pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
