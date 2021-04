HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Lester E. Smith of Newport.

He served in the United States Army Air Corps in the Philippines during World War Two from 1941 until 1945.

He was a tail gunner flying missions on B-24s.

Today is his 100th birthday.

He currently lives at Country Meadows in Hershey.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.