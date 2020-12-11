We Salute You: Lieutenant Colonel Charles Miller

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Lieutenant Colonel Charles Miller.
He served in the U.S. Army for 24 years from 1961 to 1985 and did two tours in Vietnam.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
