by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Jul 10, 2023 / 06:35 AM EDT
Updated: Jul 10, 2023 / 06:35 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Monday abc27 salutes Linda Waltermyer.
Waltermyer served in the National Guard for 30 years.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
