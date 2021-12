(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Lindsay M. Bailes.

Bailes is from Carlisle and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1978 in Germany, Korea and Vietnam.

He was awarded the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal, and earned Legion of Merit upon retirement. Today would’ve been his 86th birthday.

We salute you and thank you for your service.