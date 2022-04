(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Lt. Colonel Robert T Hines Jr.

Hines Jr. received his US Air Force commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1999 He also flew missions supporting NATO and was deployed to the Middle East

Hines Jr. is now a NASA astronaut and will be launching to the ISS on April 20.

We salute you and thank you for your service.