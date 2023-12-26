ABC27
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Dec 26, 2023 / 07:18 AM EST
Updated: Dec 26, 2023 / 07:18 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Tuesday abc27 salutes Luther Snelbaker Jr.
Snelbaker served in Korea in 1951 and 1952 and turned 92 on December 18.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
From Instant Pots and air fryers to hand mixers and graters, these products make cooking easier, so you might be tempted to spend more time in the kitchen.
To find out whether the NuFace Trinity+ is worth the hype, we sent it to the BestReviews Testing Lab, where our tester used the product for weeks.
Here are the best glittery eyeshadow palettes to give you the perfect New Year’s Eve look.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now