by: Avery Van Etten
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 / 09:11 AM EST
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 09:11 AM EST
(WHTM) — Tuesday’s military hero is Lynn “Doug” Trutt. He served in the Navy from 1969 to 1975 and piloted P-3 Orion aircraft throughout the Atlantic and Mediterranean theaters.
We salute him and thank him for his service.
