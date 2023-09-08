ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Sep 8, 2023 / 06:41 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 8, 2023 / 06:41 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Madison Appel.
Appel, of Red Lion, serves in U.S. Navy and is assigned to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron 213.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
