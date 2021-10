(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors Major Jewell “Joe” W. Horning.

Horning left college to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942 and served on the beaches in the Pacific during World War II.

He stayed in the Marine Reserves after active duty and commanded his own unit in Delaware.

He turned 101 years old on Sunday!

We salute you and thank you for your service.