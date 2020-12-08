We Salute You: Mark Thomas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Mark Thomas.
He was stationed in Vicenza, Italy with the 173rd Airborne and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.
He was also stationed at Arlington cemetery and was a member of the Presidential Salute Battery.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
