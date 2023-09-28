ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Sep 28, 2023 / 06:32 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 28, 2023 / 06:32 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Marlin Ditmer.
Ditmer, of Mechanicsburg, served in the U.S. Army’s Armor Division from 1964 to 1966.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
