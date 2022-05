(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 salutes We Salute You: Master Chief Ronald Swigert

Swigert was a Senior Chief Petty Officer for the US Navy from 1996 to 2021. He has been on multiple ships, including the USS Alaska, Michigan, Connecticut, Nebraska, and Nevada, as well as other shore commands.

We salute you and we thank you for your service.