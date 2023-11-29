ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Nov 29, 2023 / 07:15 AM EST
Updated: Nov 29, 2023 / 07:15 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 salutes Master Sergeant Melvin Dick.
Dick served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
