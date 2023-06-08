ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: Jun 8, 2023 / 07:07 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 8, 2023 / 07:07 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Melvin Henry Jr.
Henry served in the US Navy and was a Hospital Corpsman at Bethesda Naval Medical Center.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
