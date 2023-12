(WHTM) — On Friday abc27 salutes Merle and Earl Raubenstine.

They served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 in logistics, stationed in Germany. They returned to Pennsylvania and served in the Army Reserve for four more years.

Merle lives in York, and Earl passed away in November.

We remember him, we salute you both, and we thank you for your service.