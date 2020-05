We salute four brothers who served in the U.S. Army:

Charles Myers of Chambersburg, and David, Arthur, and Jerry Myers of Roxbury.

Charles served from 1949 to 1953. He passed away on April 15, 2020. David served from 1942 to 1945. He died on August 16, 2002. Arthur served in 1942 and died during the war on May 17, 1942 at age 19. Jerry served from 1948 to 1969. He passed away on August 14, 2014.

We salute them all and thank them for their service.