HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Nelson G. Hamman from Shippensburg.

He is a 20 year Air Force Veteran who served from 1954 to 1974, and retired as a Tech Sergeant specializing in teletype, encryption, and communications.

He served in the Vietnam War and completed many tours overseas including Greenland, Italy, the Philippines, and Thailand.

He is 85-years-old and is currently recovering from COVID-19.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.