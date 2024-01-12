ABC27
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Jan 12, 2024 / 07:20 AM EST
Updated: Jan 12, 2024 / 07:20 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Friday abc27 salutes Norman R. Sheaffer.
Sheaffer served in the Army during World War II. He passed away in 2018 at age 92.
We remember him, we salute him and we thank him for his service.
