(WHTM) — Micah Parsons' trophy case will be full after his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys. The Harrisburg native has been named Rookie of the Year/Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Parsons has already been named to his first Pro Bowl and was the only rookie to be named All-Pro First Team by the Associated Press this year. The accolades are well deserved, however, as the linebacker set the Cowboys franchise rookie record in sacks with 13.0 this season (leading all rookies in 2021).