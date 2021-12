(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Paul Burge Jr.

Burge Jr. served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1976. He served in Vietnam as a pilot.

He lived in Middleburg before passing away on Nov. 27 of this year.

We salute and thank Burge Jr. for his service.