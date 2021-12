(iSeeCars) - Winter has arrived in many parts of the country, bringing with it colder temperatures and messy precipitation. Even if you’re part of the hearty minority that welcomes winter weather, you probably dread the dangerous driving conditions that are all too common during this time of year.

You might notice the return of your tire pressure warning light, as tires lose pressure as the temperature drops. Along with checking your tire pressure, there’s another important tire maintenance task that isn’t as obvious: checking your tire tread. Bald tires pose a serious safety risk to you and other drivers on the road, so it’s important to make sure your tires have adequate tread remaining. How do you know if your tires are bald and what are the dangers of driving with bald tires? We have the important answers.