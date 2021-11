(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors Paul John, Jr.

Paul John, Jr. served as a machinist mate in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 aboard the U.S.S. Rushmore. He was part of the Leyte Gulf Invasion to free the Philippines and was awarded several medals, including the World War II Victory Medal.

He passed away in 2007 and would’ve turned 100 today.

We salute you and thank you for your service.