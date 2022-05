(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Paul “Marvin” Richard of Lewistown, who belonged to the Army Air Force base unit during World War II.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

He served as a non-combatant in the European Theatre. Marvin passed away in 1952 at the age of 28.

We salute him and thank him for his service.